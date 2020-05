The government of India, Civil Aviation Ministry and various states have released Standard Operating Protocol (SOPs) for domestic flights, which are set to resume operations across the country on May 25 for the first time following the March 25 lockdown.

Take a look at the statewise list of the SOP issued for travellers:

Agartala, Tripura

All those travelling to Tripura with foreign travel history in last 28 days, foreign passport holders and having symptoms will be taken to nearby facility for collection of samples. Samples will be collected for all asymptomatic passengers who are not Tripura residents and are arriving to stay for more than 72 hours. Their place of stay in Tripura will be noted and they will be advised to self-monitor their health and in case they develop any symptoms. Click here for complete details if you're travelling to Agartala.

Mumbai has allowed a total of 50 flights from May 25 and will see the arrival and departure of 50 flights. However, all other airports of Maharashtra will resume one-third operations only.

Vijayawada and Vizag airport will resume flights from May 26, but the two airports will only allow 20 percent operations.

If you are planning to take a domestic flight to Bhopal or Indore, click here is the standard operating procedure (SOP) -- issued by the Madhya Pradesh government -- to be followed once you land in the state, which will commence domestic air operations on May 25.

The Assam government has requested air passengers to delay their planned travel to the state, citing limited quarantine facilities. Finance and Health Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sharma said that the state will be following a “ruthless quarantine” protocol for inbound air, road, and train passengers. Click here for more.

Odisha has released an updated set of guidelines for returnees in urban areas as the state is expecting domestic flights to arrival from May 25.