Taj Mahotsav 2023: Check date, ticket price and other details

The nine-day Taj Mahotsav is a vibrant platform that display’s some of India’s rich arts, crafts, cultures, cuisine, dance, and music. This year, the Taj Mahotsav will be organised from February 18 to February 27 at Shilpgram near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal. Tickets cost Rs 50 per person and for children up to five years, entry is free.
The Taj Mahotsav is held every year to honour the rich legacy of Mughal art, culture, and tradition. The nine-day festival displays some of India’s rich arts, crafts, cultures, cuisine, dance, and music. Organised near the Taj Mahal, one of the most beautiful monuments in the world, the Taj Mahotsav brings an exciting opportunity to learn about India’s rich history.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Future of Risks: How to optimally use technology for effective risk mitigation
Feb 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Sushma Swaraj's 71st birth anniversary: A look at her achievements
Feb 14, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
This $14 billion heavy-weight fund manager believes Asian Tigers present the next big opportunity
Feb 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Flights to small cities and towns in India likely to become more expensive
Feb 13, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Date and venue
This year, the Taj Mahotsav will be organised from February 18 to February 27 at Shilpgram near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal.
Tickets
Rs 50 per person and for children up to five years, entry is free.
For foreign tourists, there is no ticket charge.
For a group of 100 school children in school uniform, the cost of tickets is Rs 500 and entry for two teachers with schoolchildren is free.
Visitors must note that there is no separate ticket for entry to cultural programmes.
The tickets for Taj Mahotsav can be purchased from the counters available at all the entry gates of the Taj Mahal.
Events
At the Taj Mahotsav, cultural evenings will feature soul-stirring performances by artists from different regions. A variety of art forms from classical to folk, local folk, exotic operas, and subtle classical and popular film songs, will be showcased.
ALSO READ | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches Rs 4,703 Cr projects, inaugurates new medical college in Keonjhar
Arts & Crafts
About 400 legendary artisans from different parts of the country will get to display their exquisite works of art. These include, wood/stone carvings from Tamil Nadu, Bamboo/cane work from North East India, marble and zardozi work from Agra, wood carving from Saharanpur, and Kantha stitch from West Bengal and more.
Food
The Taj Mahotsav is a heaven for the connoisseurs of food. There will be a variety of cuisines and world-known delicacies on offer.
The Taj Mahotsav was started in 1992. It is organised every year to honour the rich legacy of the Mughals to provide encouragement to the artisans and make their magnificent works of art and craft available to people at the most reasonable and authentic prices.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!