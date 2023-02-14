Taj Mahotsav 2023: Check date, ticket price and other details

The nine-day Taj Mahotsav is a vibrant platform that display’s some of India’s rich arts, crafts, cultures, cuisine, dance, and music. This year, the Taj Mahotsav will be organised from February 18 to February 27 at Shilpgram near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal. Tickets cost Rs 50 per person and for children up to five years, entry is free.

The Taj Mahotsav is held every year to honour the rich legacy of Mughal art, culture, and tradition. The nine-day festival displays some of India’s rich arts, crafts, cultures, cuisine, dance, and music. Organised near the Taj Mahal, one of the most beautiful monuments in the world, the Taj Mahotsav brings an exciting opportunity to learn about India’s rich history.

Date and venue

This year, the Taj Mahotsav will be organised from February 18 to February 27 at Shilpgram near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal.

Tickets

Rs 50 per person and for children up to five years, entry is free.

For foreign tourists, there is no ticket charge.

For a group of 100 school children in school uniform, the cost of tickets is Rs 500 and entry for two teachers with schoolchildren is free.

Visitors must note that there is no separate ticket for entry to cultural programmes.

The tickets for Taj Mahotsav can be purchased from the counters available at all the entry gates of the Taj Mahal.

Events

At the Taj Mahotsav, cultural evenings will feature soul-stirring performances by artists from different regions. A variety of art forms from classical to folk, local folk, exotic operas, and subtle classical and popular film songs, will be showcased.

Arts & Crafts

About 400 legendary artisans from different parts of the country will get to display their exquisite works of art. These include, wood/stone carvings from Tamil Nadu, Bamboo/cane work from North East India, marble and zardozi work from Agra, wood carving from Saharanpur, and Kantha stitch from West Bengal and more.

Food

The Taj Mahotsav is a heaven for the connoisseurs of food. There will be a variety of cuisines and world-known delicacies on offer.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir

The Taj Mahotsav was started in 1992. It is organised every year to honour the rich legacy of the Mughals to provide encouragement to the artisans and make their magnificent works of art and craft available to people at the most reasonable and authentic prices.