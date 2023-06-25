A bus ride through the world's highest highway tunnel is set to get surreal

Tagbin has been given the contract on a Design, Build, Operate basis. While the revenue generation from the bus will not be their area of handling, the company has recommended the Himachal government to charge anywhere between Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per tourist for this experience.

A Gurugram, Haryana-based startup is set to transform how tourists travel through the 9.02 km-long Atal Tunnel, located at the Rohtang Pass in the Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas.

Tagbin, a tech-experiential company, established in 2013 has created a bus, which will be delivered to the state government of Himachal Pradesh, which will then commercialise it to the tourists travelling to and fro the tunnel.

In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18, Tagbin's founder and CEO Saurav Bhaik spoke about the contract with the Himachal government, worth Rs 13 crore and also about the other such projects in the pipeline.

Bhaik mentioned that the bus in question required six months of R&D and will be delivered to the state government soon. "The bus will be installed at the southern end of the tunnel and will take the tourists to the northern end in 15 minutes," Bhaik said.

The bus, just like any other, will be in motion and turn windows into screens. "The first 15 minutes of the journey we will show 15 unexplored locations of Himachal Pradesh on the window screens," Bhaik said, adding that this will not require the tourists to wear any form of VR goggles or any other equipment.

The return journey will have some form of fictional characters that the tourists will play in a simulation play of sorts.

Tagbin has been given the contract on a Design, Build, and Operate basis. While the revenue generated from the bus will not be their area of handling, the company has recommended the Himachal government to charge anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 per tourist for this experience. "The final call will be taken by the government," Bhaik said.

This experiential tourism of sorts has also received interest from the government of Haryana and the Union Ministry of Culture and Tourism, with whom Tagbin is in talks for such works. Out of the Rs 13 crore contract with the Himachal government, Tagbin spent close to 70 percent on R&D. Bhaik said that the company plans on reducing costs in the future and is taking steps towards the same.

Besides government contracts, Tagbin has also worked within the private sector with clients like Hero MotoCorp, L&T, Coca-Cola, Accenture, and religious organisations like the Isha Foundation and the Sathya Sai Foundation. The company is also in talks with Godrej Properties to create an experiential demo of sorts for potential clients.

Tagbin turned profitable in 2017 and is currently tripling its revenue annually. Bhaik also said that they have brought back the equity given to their early angel investors over the last two years as they are confident of running the company through their own internal resources and are assured of their prospects.