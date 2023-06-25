A bus ride through the world's highest highway tunnel is set to get surreal

Tagbin has been given the contract on a Design, Build, Operate basis. While the revenue generation from the bus will not be their area of handling, the company has recommended the Himachal government to charge anywhere between Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per tourist for this experience.

A Gurugram, Haryana-based startup is set to transform how tourists travel through the 9.02 km-long Atal Tunnel, located at the Rohtang Pass in the Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas.

Tagbin, a tech-experiential company, established in 2013 has created a bus, which will be delivered to the state government of Himachal Pradesh, which will then commercialise it to the tourists travelling to and fro the tunnel.

In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18, Tagbin's founder and CEO Saurav Bhaik spoke about the contract with the Himachal government, worth Rs 13 crore and also about the other such projects in the pipeline.