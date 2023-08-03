Swiss Embassy witnesses 7.8% hike in Indian visa applications to Schengen

The Swiss Embassy has processed 1,29,446 visa applications from January to June in 2023 as against 1,20,071 applications in the corresponding period in 2019, according to a spokesperson from the Embassy of Switzerland in India.

The Embassy of Switzerland in India has witnessed an increase of 7.8 percent in visa applications in June-January 2023 period as against the same period in 2019, the Embassy stated, according to ANI News agency.

The Embassy of Switzerland has taken measures to ease the visa application process for Indian applicants. It has made it possible for applicants to apply for their visa six months prior to travel date, as against one month earlier.

A spokesperson from the Embassy of Switzerland in India said, "The Embassy has increased its overall capacity in India. With a new Visa Application Centre (VAC) in Lucknow, there are now 13 VACs all over India, where applications can be submitted."

The decision on the application by the embassy takes no more than 13 days from the date of appointment by its partner Visa Facilitation Services (VFS), the spokesperson stated.

The Embassy claims to have around 800 appointments on a daily basis for Schengen region till September 2023.