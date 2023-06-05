CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel Newssustainable living NewsThese 5 plants can give your home a refreshing touch

These 5 plants can give your home a refreshing touch

These 5 plants can give your home a refreshing touch
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  Jun 5, 2023 6:49:00 PM IST (Published)

By choosing these plants, you contribute to a sustainable lifestyle while transforming your living space into a green sanctuary.

As the world evolves and mindsets change, many of us have become more conscious towards conserving the environment and have started embracing eco-friendly practices. One way to contribute to a sustainable lifestyle is by incorporate more plants into your home decor. Not only do these plants add beauty and a refreshing touch to your living space, but can purify the air, improve indoor air quality, and promote a sense of well-being. If you're looking to create a green oasis while minimizing your carbon footprint, we've hand-picked five eco-friendly plants that are perfect for transforming your home.

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)
The Peace Lily is a popular choice for eco-conscious homeowners. This elegant plant features striking dark green foliage and white flowers. It not only enhances the aesthetics of any room but also acts as an air purifier by removing toxins like formaldehyde, benzene, and carbon monoxide. The Peace Lily thrives in low to medium light conditions, making it a perfect choice for indoor spaces with limited sunlight.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X