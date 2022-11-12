Unwind with Stone Therapy at these 4 spas in India

By Sanhita Baruah

Have you ever wanted to unwind completely, with a warm massage that feels like home? Do you want to improve your sleep, blow some steam after a hectic work period or just celebrate slow living? Stone therapy is an amazing option for you to try!

What is stone therapy?

The use of flat, smoothened stones made of volcanic rock, to give a warm and cold massage, by a trained masseuse for patients, to reach out to their tissues, relax them and offer relief to patients. Stone therapy uses basalt, a volcanic rock since it can retain heat up to 170 degrees when heated under the influence of water.

The stones are placed at different places on a patient’s body, such as the stomach, spine, chest, arms, palms, feet and toes. The heat from the stone is transferred to the outer layer of the skin first, upon remaining in the same position, the heat is transferred to the deeper tissues. Deep tissue massage and its manipulation might cause post-massage irritation for a few, but unless it causes discomfort, one need not worry.

Who can take it?

If you are looking for a relaxing retreat, want to reduce stress and anxiety, or treat a physical illness, you can take stone therapy. You do not need to have a medical history to take it. A hot stone massage can set you up for an exciting week ahead, after cooling off your stress from the previous hectic workweek. However, persons with diabetes and highly sensitive skin may choose to refrain from the massage or inform the masseuse beforehand.

Where can you take stone therapy?

Some of the best places in India to take stone therapy are as follows:

Leela Palace, Jaipur

Away Spa, Goa

Veda Wellness Spa, Kochi

Sukothai spa, Multiple Locations

How does it benefit you?

Stone therapy has a wide range of benefits. Since it traps heat, it can increase blood flow to parts of the body that house stress or pain, thus giving relief to the patient. Any muscle strain can be relaxed with the various strokes deployed by the therapist along with hot and cold stones. Stone therapy is a deeply calming experience that alleviates stress, and anxiety and works well for depression as well.

The deep tissue massage gives a blissful level of comfort which induces deep sleep to its takers. Another notable benefit of stone therapy is its ability to treat fibromyalgia using stone therapy, where studies have shown that takers experienced less pain and more fluid body movements. The human touch paired with hot and cold stones has a profound impact on the tissues. Since tissues are directly impacted, the chances of the patient attracting cancer are reduced significantly.

Precautions to take

If you are prone to any skin disease or have diabetes, it is better to be upfront about it, than be sorry about it. If you experience any kind of pain during or after the season, informing the masseuse can help you remediate the discomfort at the earliest.