Engineering Graduate successfully grows and sells mushrooms in Rameshwaram

Karthik was employed at a private firm in Chennai when the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed. The young engineering graduate was forced to return to his hometown of Gandhi Nagar in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu. Facing unemployment and worried about his financial situation, Karthik devised an ingenious plan: Create a mushroom farm!

After conducting extensive research, Karthik decided to follow the example of a mushroom farm operator in Puducherry called Sundaramurthy. He acquired mushroom seeds and set up his first mushroom farm. According to Karthik, a cooler climate is beneficial for growing mushrooms.

But, in his locality, elevated temperatures and substantial humidity played spoilsport to his business. So, to work around this problem, he erected a tent, encircled it with water, and planted over 200 mushroom beds within it. This method helped him maintain the optimal temperature range of 22.01°C to 28.7°C.

Interestingly, mushroom cultivation in hilly and cold areas involves disinfecting straws and placing mushroom seeds within plastic covers. A total of eight layers of covered seeds are placed atop the straw. Mushroom buds emerge around the 22nd day, post which a hole is created in the box to allow the mushrooms to grow. Once the mushrooms have matured, they are harvested for sale.

Due to the natural, chemical-free aspect of his mushrooms, his business promptly took off! Today, he services both households and local businesses. Karthik generates a modest monthly income of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. He plans to expand his market presence by establishing a second tent and catering to additional stores.