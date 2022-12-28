Dance your worries out with dance or movement therapy

Dance or movement therapy is a technique that involves dancing to the instructor/therapist's guidance, whilst appealing to subconscious patterns and the depths of the mind. The methodology is similar to that of conventional therapy, it allows for the complete unhindered expression and body movement of the dancer, while the therapist captures the subtleties in the type of strokes and places of free and restricted movement.

Who doesn’t love to dance? All of us do! Since childhood, dance has been a thing of exquisite joy for all of us to witness and engage in. Although most of us have stopped dancing as we grew up, it still evokes delight in us, no matter how old we are or what situation we are in. Dancing brings out the inner child in us.

Would you believe if I say dance is a form of therapy that can be used to manage moods, stress, anxiety and mental illness? In this article, we will discuss at length, of dance therapy, how it’s done and its benefits.

Dance therapy

Dance or movement therapy is a technique that involves dancing to the instructor/therapist's guidance, whilst appealing to subconscious patterns and the depths of the mind. The methodology is similar to that of conventional therapy, it allows for the complete unhindered expression and body movement of the dancer, while the therapist captures the subtleties in the type of strokes and places of free and restricted movement. The fluidity of the person's body resonates greatly with that of their mind. The therapist's instructions can be of two kinds: movements that bring about catharsis and unravel the pent-up emotion, and those that appeal to the unhealed areas of the person's mind.

Also Read: Unwind with Stone Therapy at these 4 spas in India

For example, for a person suffering from depression, the therapist can give plenty of jumping steps, as it pushes the person out of their regular state and encourages blood flow in different areas of the brain.

Who can take dance therapy?

Dance therapy can be taken by anyone who wants to unify their mind, body and spirit, since dancing is good as a physical exercise, calms the mind and heals the spirit.

If you are a person who wants to improve the quality of your life in general, you can definitely take dance therapy.

It also works out well to reduce stress, blood pressure, cognition (the ability to think and act) and social skills.

Since cancer has a major impact on the mind, dance therapy for cancer patients has been proven to have a significant positive impact on their mental and physical health.

Also Read: Rajasthan govt plans to conduct folk arts festival to boost tourism in the state

For those suffering from depression, dance therapy is a gift sent from heaven, as it invigorates the body, brings out bottled-up emotions and boosts social skills.

Those with chronic heart diseases have also been known to benefit from dance therapy.

For those who wish to improve their self-expression, want to let go of body shame and learn to love the wonder their body is, dance therapy is the best way to go.

Lack of identity or self-esteem is something a lot of people face, either loudly or silently, impacting their personal and professional lives. Therapeutic dancing can work wonders in connecting body movements to feelings, connecting free-flowing body movements and fresh blood flow to positive feelings in the mind.

Also Read: Memories of your travels might be enhanced by the food you consume

Although dance in itself is a great physical exercise, when done with the help of a therapist, it can make a difference.

Some of the best dance therapy institutes you can pay a visit to are:

Creative Movement Therapy Association of India (CMTAI), Delhi

Studio for Movement Arts & Therapies Trust (SMArT Trust), Bangalore

East West Counselling Centre, Chennai

Artsphere, Pune