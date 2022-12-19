Awesome Assam: Sustainable tourism is at center of new policy that state recently unveiled

During the Assam Tourist Road Show 2022 held in November 2022, the state's Tourism Minister Jayanta Baruah and numerous other cabinet members launched the new tourism policy, marketed under 'Awesome Assam'.

In addition, a brand-new, all-encompassing website for Assam tourism was launched, providing visitors with convenient access to the industry's many offerings.

Assam is a state in India that has a wide variety of landscapes, cuisines, cultures, rural landscapes, flora, and animals to offer those looking for a relaxing vacation. The tea plantations and golf courses might be catalysts for economic growth and environmentally responsible progress.

The new policy paper uses the words "sustainable" and "sustainability" thousands of times.

The goal of the Policy is to help the private sector in Assam that is involved in the tourist industry by developing a set of policies and strategic sitemap in conjunction with federal ministries, different state government agencies, local communities, and tourism stakeholders.

Some of the core strategic goals of the newly-launched Policy include increasing the sector's contribution to Assam's economy, ensuring year-round visitor numbers, encouraging travel to and spending in less-visited areas, promoting traditional cultural festivals, and creating new tourism-oriented goods that are both sustainable and responsible.

The Assam government is placing special importance on the tourist sector, which is expected to increase mostly due to private sector efforts.

The strategy is based on the principle that private companies should drive expansion in the tourism industry, with the government playing a supporting role.

The purpose of this new approach is to let the world see things as the attraction does. As a result of its abundance of natural attractions such unspoiled lakes, woods, mountains, and rivers, the state has almost endless potential as a tourist destination. The new strategy on tourism aims to achieve the same thing.

It's impossible for Assam not to fascinate visitors, not with everything it has to offer. They have also developed unique offerings for potential financiers.

The Tourism Department will also assist hotel and resort operators in providing on-the-job training for local workers, with the goal of creating employment opportunities for young people in the area.

These initiatives will help women rise to positions of leadership in their organizations, and they will push businesses to make sure their female employees, especially those who work at night, have access to secure transportation and childcare.