As we get into the third month of 2023, Its time we get our luggage carriers out, wipe the dust off them and set out for some travel. Here are eight reasons that can ensure it's time to set sail.

1. Beginnings set the trend.

As we move ahead in 2023, it's enough motivation to start the year with a bang! It's time you start checking those bucket lists and get out. If you’ve always wanted to see the Alps, just go ahead and fulfill your dreams.

Try Sky diving in Dubai, try getting that scuba diving certification you've always wanted.

2. For all that's happened - You truly deserve a break

You don’t always need the world to validate your hard work. You too can do it. Pat yourself on that back for all the hard work and over worked life that you have led for the past year! All those all-nighers, unending presentations and work place clashes that you dealt with so gracefully…It’s time to celebrate yourself and all your efforts!

3. A date to get to know yourself a little more

We are all changing, learning and evolving. Let’s face it - we are not what we were yesterday. Are we in love with who we are? Is our life aligned to what we want to be. It’s time to head out to know “ the me “ before I know the world around me. Take that week off- and invest it in knowing where exactly you are in life and where you wish to be. A week in Vietnam, exploring and discovering your own facets as you discover the unique aspects of the country. A few days unearthing the beautiful Hampi, the beaches of Varkala a solo trip to Rishikesh or a trek to Ladakh could be interesting travel options within the country.

4. Family comes first

The last two years have once again reinforced the value of love in our life. This could be the blood bond of family or even those voluntarily chosen circles who mean the world to you. Gather your gang and create the most magical moments with them. A cruise vacation could be ideal for you. Being together yet doing your own things! The best of both worlds stitched together. Set your self with an adventure of a lifetime on a cruise ship that hosts you in pampering luxury giving you a gourmet feast and the best of entertainment in all possible forms- casinos, dramas, dance shows, shopping and gaming arcades.

5. They ditched you, but you never ditched yourself

If you are one of those - whose life hadn’t been too kind. It’s time to take charge. No more a victim. No more a mere “survivor”- it’s time to get your game back on point!

Get the steering back in your hands and navigate your way out. Fly yourself to the location - that would make you forget the wows and the woes. Meet new people, bag new experiences. Set out for a back packing spree- what better than a trip to Amsterdam with your gang or a quick refreshing reboot to the thai islands. Opt for accommodation options where you could stay with the locals or even couch surf. Hostels too give you an option to meet new people and create bonds for life.

6. Need a fresh perspective

It's always good to re-boot. Have new perspectives. What we think/feel isn’t the only way. There are infinite plus ways - each angle shows you a new dimension. Use this chance to get the world view from a renewed lens. Uncover nuances of culture, breathe new traditions. Immerse yourself in experiences. You could make a small 2-day trip – to just be with yourself. If you are on a paucity of time- you could book yourself at a driving distance resort- and just allow yourself to re-evaluate life away from the madness. Nature resorts, Jungle safaris, Beach properties- could be interesting options – which give you a break from the concreteness of your current reality. Vacations like these often make you realise the grandeur and the bigness of nature – making you realise how small, inconsequential your life issues may be.

7. It’s payback time

We hardly say “thank you” and worlds like “I love you” to the ones who matter the most to us. More so because these entities are taken for granted.

When did you last tell your dad or your mum - that she means the world to you. Umm… still thinking. That’s your sign. Gift your folks - a gift of love and of gratitude. It’s time to tell them you love them, by setting aside time from the hum drum and dedicating it to those who are nothing less than your back bone. A thank you note and an air ticket- and trust me that sight on your bae’s face will be unimaginable! ( you will thank me for it). However, a trip like this often comes with a disclaimer! Make sure this trip is as tiny and compact as possible as you don’t want your surprise to turn into a shock. Try booking the weekend and aligning to their schedules.

8. Get back to being the boss

If your work life’s been a pain and the madness is getting on to you. It's time to remember - "who's the real boss?" Get back to being the boss of your life. Get that detailed life back on track. Switch the zeal on. Start owning up to your life. Take a break from the rat race- and re-evaluate. Redetermine and get back to doing something with purpose. Its time to navigate your life – and let’s start this with a trip that’s planned 100% on a no compromise spree – just the way you like it. This could be a hike you have always dreamed of or a far away destination –for instance, the northern lights- which always intrigued you-but never happened.