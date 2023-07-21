10 yoga retreat centres in South India that can help rejuvenate your body, mind and soul

Yoga means ‘union’ and refers to an inner state where one experiences everything as part of oneself. It is a discipline that is followed by millions of people around the world. The Yogic system is a set of tools that help rejuvenate the body, mind and soul.

Yoga is not only about body movement, but a way to nourish and blossom yourself. We all need to be happy and healthy and yoga is one way that if included in our daily routine can help us stay hale and hearty. Here 10 yoga retreats in South India thst csn help rejuvenate your body, mind and soul.

Bhakti Kutir, Goa

Bhakti Kutir, situated in Palolem, South Goa is a yoga retreat center which rekindles you with natural surroundings. Built on a two-acre coconut garden, the Kutir provides visitors with a holistic ambiance and the hum of the ocean waves crashing on the shore.

Isha Yoga Centre, Tamil Nadu

Isha Yoga Centre is considered one of the premier yoga centres and is famous as a centre for promoting inner-growth/inner-engineering. Located near Velliangiri Foothills, the foundation promotes various different yoga programmes and inner- calmness training.

Ayurveda Yoga Meditation Resort, Coonoor

Ayurveda Yoga Meditation Resort, situated in the Nilgiris Hills in South India, has a calm and serene setting so that one can rest and rejuvenation.

Art of Living Ashram, Bangalore

Art of Living Ashram, located in Udayapura, Bangalore, is the center run by one of the famous yoga and spiritual leaders, Sri Shri Ravi Shankar. Situated in natural settings, the Art of Living course provides different courses for an inner peace state of mind.

Kalari Kovilakom, Kerala

Kalari Kovilakom, placed in 'God's own country', is considered one of the most renowned Yoga Retreat Centres in Kerala region centers.

Osho Meditation Resort, Pune

Osho Meditation Resort, Pune is an idyllic fusion of a conventional ashram and a deluxe retreat. Ther are various programmes run under the Osho center for yoga and meditation practices.

Soukya Holistic Health Centre, Bangalore

Soukya Holistic Health Centre, located in Bangalore, Karnataka is a relaxed refuge from the hustle and bustle of the city. This health center provides you with various other wellness and medical programmes.

SwaSwara Yoga Resort, Gokarna

Situated alongside Gokarna’s Om beach provide you an oasis of peace where you can get together with their yoga experts and get trained under specialized trainers at your chosen time.

Bamboo Yoga Retreat, Goa

Relocated at the southern end of Polem Beach in Canacona, South Goa, Bamboo Yoga Retreat offers one of the most exquisite atmospheres for practicing Yoga in Goa.

Shreyas Yoga Retreat, Bangalore

Shreyas Yoga Retreat is desirable for inner-city dwellers looking for a chance to rejuvenate themselves. Nestled in a quiet location, Shreyas Yoga Retreat provides rejuvenating spa sessions as well as yoga and meditation activities.