Indians who have student visas can travel to the US if their classes are scheduled to begin from August 1, 2021, or later, the US Embassy in India announced on Tuesday, May 4.

If your start date is before August 1, we urge you to contact your respective educational institutions to discuss options. More information here: https://t.co/Vki6UFd836 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) May 4, 2021

Students with valid F-1 and M-1 visas intending to begin or continue an academic programme commencing August 1, 2021, or later do not need to contact an embassy or consulate to seek an individual National Interest Exception to travel, the US embassy mentioned in a statement.

The US, on April 30, had imposed restrictions on travel from India, effective from May 4, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. However, certain categories of students, academics, journalists, and individuals were exempted from the India travel ban announced by President Joe Biden.

"I have determined that it is in the interest of the United States to take action to restrict and suspend the entry into the United States, as non-immigrants, of non-citizens of the United States who were physically present within the Republic of India during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States," said the proclamation signed by Biden on April 30.