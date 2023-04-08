In order to visit any of the Schengen zone nations, an Indian passport holder must apply for a Schengen visa. The Schengen Area currently includes 27 European countries.

The tourism industry has seen a significant surge, especially in the last couple of months. There has been a lot of interest in exploring European destinations. But the delay in the Schengen visa process has been a new matter of concern for travellers.

Despite the difficulties with obtaining visas, Thomas Cook India told Mint that travel agencies are seeing a rise in demand for European destinations. However, the lengthy processing times for visas and the lack of slots for visa appointments have become significant issues. It is now more difficult for visitors to acquire appointments due to technical difficulties with online appointment booking, the report added.

“There are no appointment slots available for Italy, and there is no visibility when they will open next. For France, visas take 35-40 days to process, and there are no visa appointments available for Germany from Delhi. Across other cities, appointments are available only after 2-3 months,” Sabina Chopra, Chief Operating Officer of Corporate Travel and Head of Industry Relations of online tour operator yatra.com was quoted as saying.

Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Thomas Cook (India) suggested that travellers must start the visa application procedure as soon as possible. This also makes sure that travellers have enough time to finish everything and prevents any last-minute hurry.

Kale has advised people must plan their travel based on the approval of a visa. At the time of filing the application, people must make sure that the paperwork is done properly, the report added.

