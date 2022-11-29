Planning a trip to Coorg? Here are 3 luxury stays you should try out

Given its abundant natural gifts and the serenity it offers to tourists Coorg is aptly called The Scotland of India. The place has hills, plains, deep forests, grasslands, waterfalls, rivers and plantations that allow for a meditative calming getaway, to discover who you are and relish the beauty of life.

The Scotland of India - Coorg is called so because of its abundant natural gifts and the serenity it offers to tourists. The place has hills, plains, deep forests, grasslands, waterfalls, rivers and plantations that allow for a meditative calming getaway, to discover who you are and relish the beauty of life. You don't have to plan a long itinerary to savour the beauty of the place. Pick the right stay, bask in mesmerising views and soak in the rustic life. In this article, we will walk you through three luxury stays in Coorg that can blow your mind and get you so hooked that you won't feel like venturing out of your home.

Ayatana

Have you dreamt of a day when you would wake up to the sound of a sparkly waterfall? It does not have to be a dream anymore. This luxury resort in Coorg has an absolutely fascinating element to it: a private natural waterfall exclusively for its guests! An unimaginable feature for your holiday.

The resort is built around a waterfall, so as to give you a visual treat every time you sit for dinner. Guests are allowed to bathe and play in the waterfall but with certain restrictions. What’s more? There is an artificial pool facing the waterfall, so you get a blissful swimming experience while watching the glorious cascade.

Not just the exteriors, the interiors are also stunning. Bedrooms are quite spacious and include an intimate bed with an intricate canopy, well lit rooms with golden lights, an ergonomic work table and comfortable couch. Ideal for a short trip and for a long holiday, the rooms are warm, well lit and make you feel like royalty.

The restaurant sends up food to your rooms should you ask for it. There’s a fully functioning restaurant in the property that serves hot yummy food to fill your tummies all through the day. The resort is surrounded by a forest, so you will love waking up to the tune of birds in the morning.

Tamara Resort

What if we told you can spend your vacation gazing at golden sunsets and chirpy mornings while completely relaxing your mind and body? The Tamara Resort is perched on top of Sahyadri Hills in Coorg, overlooking a trail of hills that embrace one another. In the misty mornings, before the sun comes up you can see the sky fresh from the dark and filled with fog. It looks as though the fog has engulfed the hills and is such a heavenly scene to look at. There is a treehouse in the property, which offers amazing views from all rooms. They offer stunning views of the valley 3500 feet above the ground. The resort offers calming activities to its guests, like a meditative yoga session, live coffee brewing tour, short trekking expeditions, forest therapy with expert guidance and an ultimate relaxing spa experience inside your tree house room. They have activities for your heart, soul and body, all included in the tariff. All meals are included in the tariff so you can relish authentic Coorg cuisine, along with other Indian and international cuisines.

Aurika