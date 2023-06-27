For a comparatively budget stay like Holiday Inn Express, the normal pricing of about Rs 11,000 has gone as far up as Rs 42,600 for the duration on almost all platforms.

If you’re planning on attending India vs Pakistan match from ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad this October, you might want to hurry up on booking your stay as hotel prices seem to be surging around the time.

ITC Narmada, where the cheapest room is generally for around Rs 64,000 for two nights, is currently selling for over Rs 1,70,000 from October 14 to October 16. We checked different travel platforms and the property is already sold out on Make My Trip and Goibibo.

The case is similar to another luxury stay property, Four Points by Sheraton, which is also sold out on some platforms and selling fast on others. The highest price for the same duration in the hotel is on Make My Trip and Goibibo with over Rs 1,06,000. The surge in this hotel is much higher as their regular pricing is usually around Rs 10,000. On the official website, the lowest price is listed at around Rs 40,000.

The match is on October 15, which is also the same day when Navratri begins in 2023 and the festival sees a huge celebration in Gujarat. This is the time when a lot of Gujaratis might fly back home and hence could also see a surge in flight bookings.

A quick search on the internet showed us that Delhi to Ahmedabad flight tickets are ranging between Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 in the months of October and ahead. While for the months of June till September, they start at Rs 3,000.