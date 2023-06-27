For a comparatively budget stay like Holiday Inn Express, the normal pricing of about Rs 11,000 has gone as far up as Rs 42,600 for the duration on almost all platforms.

If you’re planning on attending India vs Pakistan match from ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad this October, you might want to hurry up on booking your stay as hotel prices seem to be surging around the time.

ITC Narmada, where the cheapest room is generally for around Rs 64,000 for two nights, is currently selling for over Rs 1,70,000 from October 14 to October 16. We checked different travel platforms and the property is already sold out on Make My Trip and Goibibo.

The case is similar to another luxury stay property, Four Points by Sheraton, which is also sold out on some platforms and selling fast on others. The highest price for the same duration in the hotel is on Make My Trip and Goibibo with over Rs 1,06,000. The surge in this hotel is much higher as their regular pricing is usually around Rs 10,000. On the official website, the lowest price is listed at around Rs 40,000.