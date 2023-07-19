Ind vs Pak: Most luxury stays sold out in Ahmedabad — Lemon Tree rooms going for 10 times usual tariff

The T20 India vs Pak match is set to take place in Ahmedabad on October 15. A month after the announcement was made on June 27, only two luxury properties may still be available in the city (and fast selling out) — starting from Rs 1,27,500. But there are other stay options still that you can explore.

If there is one thing that unites an India that is divided by food, culture, clothing and more, it’s cricket. More so, if it’s an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan match.

The T20 World Cup tie is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15, and most of the luxury properties in the city have been sold out, with prices that are going through the roof around the same day the announcement was made (June 27).

Almost a month later, Lemon Tree Premier ‘The Atrium’ Ahmedabad and Lemon Tree Hotel, Ahmedabad seem to be the only available properties — also on their way to getting fully booked — with prices starting from Rs 1,27,500 on Booking.com. For context, regular Lemon Tree prices in Ahmedabad start at Rs 13,000 as per the platform.

We saw the same trend when we last checked the hotel prices on June 27. The following properties are already sold out in the city:

Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad

ITC Narmada, Ahmedabad

Hyatt Ahmedabad

Fairfield by Marriott Ahmedabad

Taj Skyline, Ahmedabad

DoubleTree by Hilton Ahmedabad

Courtyard by Marriott Ahmedabad

Radisson Blu Hotel, Ahmedabad

Vivanta Ahmedabad, SG Highway

Renaissance Ahmedabad Hotel

Crowne Plaza Ahmedabad City Centre

Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad

Four Points by Sheraton Ahmedabad

The Leela Gandhinagar

Novotel, Ahmedabad

ITC Narmada was one of the first hotels to get sold out. According to a News18 report, Devam Patel, Director of Absolute Leisure International, a travel company based in Ahmedabad, the Indian cricket team could be staying at the hotel. It could also be The Leela, Gandhinagar, the report suggested.

The airfare on October 14 and 15 is also higher than the usual rates, with the lowest price for a New Delhi-Ahmedabad flight starting at Rs 9,000 on October 14 and Rs 6,600 for October 15. The pricing on other days is just under Rs 5,000 for the same distance.

If you have set your mind on attending the event and watching the India vs Pakistan match physically at the Ahmedabad stadium, then there is still hope. Though limited, you still have options like booking homestays through Airbnb or talking to local travel agents who might take a shot at getting you a room at the property of your choice.