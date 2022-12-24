Four beautiful resorts to visit in the year 2023 in Meghalaya

If you are looking for a relaxing vacation outside of Guwahati, Assam, the closest state to go to is Meghalaya. In these resorts in Meghalaya, you may have a memorable stay among the serenity of nature and the sound of birds singing. Each resort provides supreme luxury and all the essentials for a successful and enjoyable vacation.

Guwahati, the capital of Assam, is a beautiful, peaceful place to live surrounded by mountains and narrow streets. Guwahati is home to a wide variety of tourist attractions, including the Kamakhya Temple, the Umananda Temple, the Assam State Museum, the Guwahati Zoo, Alfresco Grand, Nehru Park, the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary, and the Guwahati Planetarium.

This guide can help you narrow down your options.

1: Mawsynram's Royal View Resort

The infamous Royal View Resort has a prime position in the middle of the city, close to all the major attractions. Every room has the essentials covered, from a tea/coffee maker to a hair dryer to a TV to a shower to an adjoining bathroom to a study desk. They're throwing in a free Asian breakfast as well. Car rental, free parking, an on-site restaurant, nearby hiking, a washing and ironing service, and much more are just some of the additional amenities available at the royal view resort. The resort is fully covered by constantly recording CCTV cameras. As one of the top resorts in the area, it's a great place to escape the city life of Guwahati.

2: Ri Kanaan Resort in Shillong

All of the rooms at this resort have balconies with stunning mountain views. This resort provides a variety of standard amenities to its guests, including WiFi, parking, the ability to rent cars, a BBQ, a garden, a terrace, a picnic area, a TV in the room, and a mosquito net. The resort is conveniently located near Guwahati International Airport and offers a convenient pick-up and drop-off service.

3: SAN Nael La in Cherrapunji

The San Nael resort in Cherrapunji is a popular getaway not far from Guwahati. Off-site fishing, weekly music events, archery, bicycling, hiking, bike hire, themed dining evenings, and tours to learn about the local customs of Cherrapunji are just some of the adventurous activities that are available to guests of this resort. Not only that, but they also provide washing, ironing, and cleaning services, as well as a sitting room, a TV in each room, a CCTV facility, and 24-hour customer service. Guest valet parking is available and includes cleaning and safety checks for your car.

4: The Hotel Polo Orchid in Tura

The resort has a lovely mountain panorama and is encircled on all sides by lush vegetation. Together with the convenient shuttle service, guests may make use of the on-site BBQ and patio. Beautiful in Meghalaya, Tura is home to a wide variety of plant and animal life. Nature enthusiasts on a journey for either academic or recreational purposes will find this location to be ideal. Travel to Tura is possible at any time of the year.