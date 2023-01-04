Best Star resorts near Bangalore that are ideal for a weekend getaway

These top resorts near Bengaluru offer something for everyone, whether you want to relax at a magnificent hotel or partake in some thrilling adventure activities. Read on to know more

Bengaluru is close to some of the world's finest resorts. Coorg, Chikmagalur, and similar locations in southern India are home to verdant valleys, dense forests and stunning natural features that make for the perfect getaway to the great outdoors. And if you stay at one of these fine five star resorts, you'll definitely have a memorable experience. As there are quite few extended weekends this year and a three-day break is just around the corner, you could use it to escape your regular routine. Here's a look at some of the best resorts near Bengaluru to enjoy a great break.

Shilhaandara Resort, Bangalore

The resort's lodgings and service are both top-notch, and it has the most breathtaking scenery you'll ever see, all within easy driving distance of Bangalore. The resort offers something for everyone, whether you want to relax in a magnificent hotel and watch the famous granite rock peaks of Ramnagara or take part in some thrilling adventure activities. The resort's deluxe accommodations come with their own private pools, hot tubs, minibars, and stunning views of Ramanagara's picturesque surroundings.

The Guhantara Resort in Bangalore

This one-of-a-kind, five-star resort is conveniently located within an hour as well as a half's drive of Bangalore, making it an ideal weekend getaway. The Guhantara resort is designed to seem like a cave, giving visitors something really unique. Stay in one of the resort's uniquely decorated rooms, created by a team of talented architects and decorators to complement the resort's overall concept while providing you with the highest level of comfort. There are a variety of things to do at the resort that will make for a fantastic weekend getaway with your loved ones.

Also read:

Hoysala Village Resort, Chikmagalur

Located just outside of Bangalore in the countryside of Karnataka, this resort has all the makings of a relaxing weekend vacation. The Hoysala Villages Resort provides its visitors with an unforgettable experience thanks to its nostalgic atmosphere and charming architecture. The resort's cottages have luxurious contemporary decor that also pays homage to the area's traditional architecture and culture. Take pleasure in the privacy of your own Jacuzzi or spend quality time with your loved ones at the Malanad Palace villa. In addition to the nearby town and its attractions, the resort itself is home to a number of intriguing pursuits.

Serai Resort, Chikmagalur

If you're looking for a high-end place to unwind with your loved ones or on your own, the Serai hotel is a top choice among those in the Bangalore area. The resort's opulent accommodations have unparalleled views of the ghats and the verdant valleys that surround it. The Serai resort in Chikmagalur, nestled among coffee farms and verdant slopes, is unparalleled. Chikmagalur is home to a diverse array of flora and wildlife, and the city itself is a fantastic destination for tourists and locals alike to enjoy some fantastic local activities.

Siri Nature Roost Resort, Chikmagalur

There is a special manner that visitors of our resort may bond with nature. Cottages in the resort have unique design. Green grass covers the rounded and crescent-shaped roofs of the cottages, creating a pleasing symmetry with the surrounding landscape. All of the current conveniences and your utmost comfort have been considered while designing these roomy villas. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Chikmagalur while lounging by your own pool at one of the villas, recuperating at the spa, or just relaxing in your room.

Also read: 5 travel tips to enjoy a holiday in Jamaica