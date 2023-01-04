5 exotic island hotels in Maldives for an extravagant vacation

Tourists visiting Maldives have a tough time deciding where to stay as some of the most opulent hotels of the world are located in this paradise. Read on an overview of the five best resorts in the Maldives, each of which has been carefully selected for its high standard of service, safety, and recent reopening.

If you're looking for an exotic location for your next holiday, Maldives is a top choice for tourists. Tourists visiting this paradise have a tough time deciding where to stay since the greatest opulent hotels in the world are located in one spot, and there are hundreds of them to select from. The following is an overview of the five best resorts in the Maldives, each of which has been carefully selected for its high standard of service, safety, and recent reopening.

Lux North Malé

At the Lux North Malé Atoll, guests may stay in among of the world's most opulent penthouses and villas. Enjoy a vacation like no other in one of the resort's spectacular modern two-story overwater or beach villas, complete with a personal rooftop terrace and a pink-edged infinity pool. This resort is among the most luxury in the Maldives due to its stunning architecture, decor, and the azure waters that surround it.

Experiences:

Discover the resort's house reef and the caverns located on the nearby island.

Take a beautiful Lagoon 40 catamaran out to the nearby atolls.

Visit the island's beaches and learn how to kite surf or ride the waves from seasoned professionals.

Take some time for yourself and visit the Lux* Me Spa for a soothing massage or other treatment.

Experience the thrill of deep sea diving with the help of the resort's PADI dive center.

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas

The Anantara Kihavah Villas Resort, one of the Maldives' most opulent and well regarded hotels, provides its guests with every amenity imaginable. This resort has 80 villas and homes, many of which have private beaches and over-the-water pools, and is located on a private island inside a UNESCO biosphere reserve. The resort is home to a top-notch underwater restaurant, which has won several awards for its delicious cuisine. This resort, which boasts the only water observatory in the Maldives, will wow you with its stunning architecture, luxurious amenities, and breathtaking scenery.

Experiences:

Explore the stunning Indian Ocean while snorkeling with Manta Rays.

Take in the breathtaking sights of the world's bluest ocean with a charter of a luxury boat.

In the resort's critically acclaimed restaurant, you may try wines while submerged in the ocean.

House reef diving in the Maldives is the best way to see the region's unique marine life.

Enjoy the resort's telescope and the company of the resort's Sky Guru as you gaze at the stars.

Private Island Naladhu

The Naladhu resort on this idyllic Maldivian island is renowned both for its service and the breathtaking scenery it overlooks. This resort is guaranteed to provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience with its 20 luxurious villas, each with its own private pool, spa, and access to a stretch of pristine beach, as well as its excellent dining options. Luxurious accommodations with breathtaking views of the sea, beach, or lagoon are available. No matter whatever option you choose, the resort will make sure you live it up to the fullest and leave the Maldives with a lifetime's worth of unforgettable memories.

Experiences:

Have a picnic on a desert island or a candlelit supper on the sand with your loved one.

Rent a private boat from the resort and see the sunset in a way you never have before.

Feel refreshed body and mind with a soothing in-room massage.

Divers to the island may swim with the ocean's most elegant inhabitants—Manta rays.

Explore the island's aromatic herb garden and get cooking tips from the resort's head chef.

Gili Lankanfushi

Gili Lankanfush Resort has been named the greatest Maldives luxury island resort several times with good reason. The resort has villas, homes, and a private reserve, all of which contribute to its unrivaled sense of seclusion, security, and opulence. There are five restaurants and bars within the resort where visitors may indulge in a five-star meal. The resort welcomes all types of visitors and guarantees they will have an experience they will never forget.

Experiences:

Tropicsurf's professional surf instructors are local to the island's shores, making it the ideal place to learn the sport.

Participate in a tennis match coached by the resort's pros.

Spend the evening on a dolphin-watching boat, a sunset/sunrise fishing adventure, or a big-game fishing expedition.

Charter a luxurious Riviera boat of 14 meters and take in the sights of the Indian Ocean.

Attend a culinary lesson taught by the resort's expert chefs to learn how to prepare authentic Maldivian fish curry, tempura, and sushi.

The Residence Maldives at Dhigurah

The Residence is one of the finest Maldive island resorts because to its pristine natural setting, the clear waters of the Indian Ocean, and the exquisite architecture of its apartments and grounds. The resort has 173 large and high-quality villas, in addition to a private spa and several other high-end amenities. Everyone who stays at the Residence Maldives, whether they're here with their families, their friends, or on their alone, is certain to have a fantastic experience.

Experiences:

Walk the island's nature path and get to know the native plants and animals.

Experience the healing benefits of yoga taught by professionals in the resort's spa garden.

Experience the resort's diverse marine life up up and personal by scuba diving with the help of the PADI-5 dive center.

Thrill yourself with exciting water sports like snorkeling, windsurfing, parasailing, kayak, etc.