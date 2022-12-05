Nainital is a great destination for a getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life, especially for those who are located in North India. The hill station has umpteen options to stay, but we have narrowed down on 5 guesthouses that will allow you to enjoy breathtaking views and relax at the same time

Uttarakhand's diverse and gorgeous landscapes have long attracted travelers from across the globe, not just India. Nainital, in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, is renowned for its breathtaking scenery, which includes several picturesque lakes, lush forests, and a few of the world's best mountains.

If you're thinking of making Nainital your next vacation spot, we recommend that you book a room at one of the many charming guesthouses in the area, each of which offer breathtaking vistas of the surrounding mountains, meadows, and Nainital Lake.

The guest homes set the bar for all subsequent vacation lodgings with their superior service and colonial-era decor.

Here's a look at 5 guest houses in Nainital that offer a unique experience

We've compiled a list of the best 5 Nainital, Uttarakhand, guest houses, from affordable homestays to opulent hotels, so you can find the perfect place to stay no matter your needs or budget.

The Shiva Guest House

If you're looking for a place to stay in Nainital, go no further than the Shiva Guest House, which is consistently ranked as one of the best guest houses in the city. Lovely landscaping places guests in the bosom of nature. You may indulge in self-care to your heart's content thanks to the amenities available. Guests may relax in comfort at this inn, which provides excellent service at affordable rates.

The Stuti Guesthouse

This Nainital inn has been thoughtfully crafted to provide its visitors with all the comforts they could want. This is a great option for anyone looking to stay for an extended period of time without breaking the bank.

The guesthouse has views of the scenic hills and makes you feel like you're one with nature. The picturesque splendor around you will help you relax.

The Green View Inn

When it comes to cheap guesthouses in Nainital, Green View Homestay is a top pick. There are a wide variety of lodging options available to guests, all of which may contribute to a relaxing and enjoyable visit. In case you run into trouble while away, it also provides travel help. Each member of staff I encountered was nothing but helpful and kind. The inn's proprietors are committed to offering first-rate services at affordable rates.

Nainital Guest House

Nainital Guest House is a great alternative for anyone seeking lodging in Nainital's lake area. Naini Lake, the area's most well-known sight, can be seen right from the guesthouse. Each area has been carefully lighted with soft, comforting light. You may take advantage of the beautiful Nainital weather on the guesthouse's lawn, which is furnished with tables and chairs.

Harsh Guest Home