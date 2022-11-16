3 unique homestays in Kerala that make for a perfect soul soothing retreat

Kerala is called God's own country for a thousand reasons. Abound with Natural gifts, the southern state can easily be a destination for a soul soothing retreat. Incase you're planning or looking for a reason to visit Kerala, check out these three homestays that will help you make you feel at home, relax and relish your stay in Kerala.

Vismaya Boutique, Vembanad

Surrounded by rich water bodies on its sides, the Vismaya Boutique offers a stay in an ancient traditional Kerala house, built with indigenous materials, including wood and stone, that is ideal to moderate the temperature and climate in Kerala. Comprising two intimate rooms with a spacious lounge, walkaround area and exquisitely designed interiors, the property is ideal for a close-knit group, couples and family. The high Kerala style roof ensures a cool and calm ambience, ideal for a peaceful retreat. A fully functioning kitchen with a team to cook fresh authentic meals, offering vegetarian and non vegetarian options. A river facing front and a private pool, Vismaya Boutique offers a surreal experience to enjoy with your loved ones. The team arranges for a romantic candle light dinner, upon request, for you to savour your special moments whilst overlooking a beautiful river and pool glittering with light. Attached bath gardens to the guest rooms are a special highlight here. You can spend any number of days rejoicing in peace and quiet, bringing out your inner child on the traditional swing and cosy interiors.

Houseboats, Alleppey

One of the major attractions of Kerala is its wondrous houseboat! When you are in Kerala, especially in Alleppey you should book a houseboat for yourself, at least for a little while and check the item off your bucket list. The houseboats come with various options depending on the service provider you tie up with: 2, 3 and four bedroom deluxe, premium and luxury houseboats are available depending on your budget, purpose of stay and number of people accompanying you. As the name suggests, it’s a house that floats on the river and backwaters of Kerala. There are numerous amenities in the houseboat, including a kitchen, indoor games, spacious bedrooms, lounge, work table and chair, a balcony to gaze at golden sunsets and sunrise in the water, while staying afloat. A point to be noted is that all houseboats are halted between 5.30PM and 8AM, as per governmental regulations. There are honeymoon packages available on houseboats, wherein decoration is also taken up by the service provider. A must-do while you are in Kerala, houseboats offer a unique and unforgettable experience .

Illikkalam Lakeside View Cottage, Kumarakom