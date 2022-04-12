Srinagar airport sees record single-day flights, passengers

The Srinagar airport handled its highest number of per day passengers at nearly 15,200 on April 11, with 7,305 arrivals, officials said. They highlighted that the number of flights have increased to the only civilian airport in Kashmir due to an influx of tourists who are escaping the heat of the plains.

"This (15,199) is the highest number of per day passengers and (102) flights handled at the Srinagar airport on any given day," an official said. The officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said 7,305 passengers arrived at the Srinagar airport on April 11 in 51 flights while 7,894 passengers flew out on the same number of flights.