SpiceJet I-Day sale: Free flight voucher and preferred seat selection at low cost | Check details here

SpiceJet announced Independence Day sale on Monday. As per the statement, the offer is valid on one-way fares on direct domestic bookings. Check more details here:

SpiceJet is offering "special Incredible Independence Day sale". The sale starts at Rs 1,515 on select domestic direct one-way flights. Starting August 14, 2023, individuals can get free flight vouchers up to Rs 2,000 and preferred seat selection starting at Rs 15. These offers are available for bookings made till August 20, 2023.

"The travel period for tickets booked during the offer period is from 15th August, 2023 till 30th March, 2024 with applicable blackout dates," the airlines said in a press release on Monday.

As per SpiceJet statement, the offer is valid on one-way fares on direct domestic bookings. "Limited seats are available on first come first served basis and is not applicable on group bookings and cannot be combined with any other offer," the airlines said.

Key points to note:

> The sale offers one-way fares starting for as low as INR 1,515 (all-inclusive) on popular domestic routes such as Mumbai-Goa, Jammu-Srinagar, Goa-Mumbai, Guwahati-Bagdogra, Chennai–Hyderabad amongst others," the press releases stated.

> Customers will get a free flight voucher worth the base fare up to Rs 2000 per booking within seven days after the end of sale.

> The voucher shall be applicable for single usage and neither can it be clubbed with any other offer.

> Preferred seat selection starting at Rs 15 is available on first come first serve basis till the inventory last.

> The offer will be available across SpiceJet network including website, m-site, mobile app, reservations and select travel agents.

"We are thrilled to announce our Incredible Independence Day Sale with amazing offers at unbeatable prices. With an extended travel period till 30th March 2024 for bookings made during the sale, this is a great opportunity for passengers to plan for upcoming family vacations, holidays and business trips at the lowest possible fares," Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, said.