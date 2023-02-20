South Eastern Railway cancels several trains for development work

According to an SER official, the cancellation of the express and passenger trains will take effect in the last week of February and the first week of March. This decision was made in light of the non-interlocking work that is being conducted at Ranital station of the Kharagpur division.

The South Eastern Railway has cancelled several express and passenger trains that connect West Bengal, Odisha, and the north-eastern states to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and other destinations in the southern states. These cancellations are due to development work being carried out by the railway.

The construction of the Narayangarh-Bhadrak third line necessitated this development work.

As per the official, a total of 57 express and passenger trains will not be operational on different days between February 23 and March 8, with most of the cancellations between February 25 and March 6.

The cancelled trains include some significant express ones such as the 12821/12822 Shalimar-Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express which won't be running from February 25 to March 6. The 12245 Howrah-Bengaluru Duronto Express will be cancelled on February 28, March 1, 3, 4, and 5, while the 12246 down train will not depart from Bengaluru on March 2, 3, and 5, as stated by the official.

Additionally, the 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express will not be operational on February 28, March 2, 3, 4, and 6, and the 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Faluknama Express will not be commencing its journey on February 28, March 2, 3, and 5, he informed.

Furthermore, the 12277/12278 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express and the 12073/12074 Howrah-Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express will not be operational from March 3 to 6.