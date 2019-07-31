#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Smart Travel: The big don’ts in various countries... remember these when the travel bug bites you

Updated : July 31, 2019 12:56 PM IST

In Singapore, importing or selling chewing gum on first conviction has fine up to $100,000 and/or two years in jail which goes up to $200,000 and/or three years in prison on second conviction.
While wearing miniskirts is outlawed and publication of photos of kissing is a strict no-no in Uganda, driving shirtless is illegal in Thailand.
Smart Travel: The big don’ts in various countries... remember these when the travel bug bites you
