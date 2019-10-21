Business
Siachen now open for tourism
Updated : October 21, 2019 05:07 PM IST
The announcement regarding the opening up of Siachen for tourists comes a few days ahead of Ladakh being declared a separate Union Territory on October 31.
The Indian Army had been allowing expeditions to Siachen in the late 1970s till they came to a total stop in 1984.
