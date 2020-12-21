Healthcare Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing virus variant Updated : December 21, 2020 08:14 AM IST The German government said it was banning flights coming from Britain in reaction to the new coronavirus strain. The Netherlands banned flights from the UK for at least the rest of the year while Belgium issued a flight ban for 24 hours starting at midnight. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.