Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing virus variant

Updated : December 21, 2020 08:14 AM IST

The German government said it was banning flights coming from Britain in reaction to the new coronavirus strain.
The Netherlands banned flights from the UK for at least the rest of the year while Belgium issued a flight ban for 24 hours starting at midnight.
