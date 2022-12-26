Serbia bars visa-free entry for Indians from January 1: Check Details

In view of the requirements of the EU visa policy, Serbia has decided to end the visa-free travel regulations for citizens of India. Along with India, Serbia has also terminated the visa-free regime with Guinea-Bissau, Tunisia, and Burundi.

The Government of Serbia has decided to end visa-free travel for Indians from January 1, 2023. Indian passport holders will no longer be able to enter Serbia without a valid visa. The latest decision has been taken in view of the new requirements of the European Union visa policy and measures to control illegal migrants. A travel advisory has also been issued by the Indian Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, announcing that all Indian travellers visiting Serbia would require a visa to enter the country from January 1, 2023.

The Indian Embassy has informed all nationals planning to visit Serbia to apply for a visa at the Embassy of Serbia in New Delhi or in the country of their residence.

ALSO READ:

Earlier, Indian citizens with ordinary passports and other necessary travel documents did not require a visa to enter Serbia. Indians could also live, without a visa, in the country for a period of 30 days a year. However, the Government of Serbia has now withdrawn this existing arrangement keeping in mind the requirements of the European Union visa policy.

Exemptions

The new change in visa rule will not be applicable to Indians who have a valid Schengen, UK and US visa, or a residence permit for any of these countries. The statement from the embassy mentioned that Indian passport holders having a visa or permit from these nations will continue to be allowed visa-free entry into Serbia on or after January 1 for a period of up to 90 days.

ALSO READ: Rohingya face one of the deadliest years at sea as 180 presumed drowned

Along with India, Serbia has also terminated the visa-free regime with Guinea-Bissau (in west Africa), Tunisia (in north Africa), and Burundi (in east Africa) starting from November 20.

However, other countries like Mauritius, Thailand, Indonesia, Maldives, and others still remain visa-free holiday destinations for Indian citizens.