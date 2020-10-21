Companies Security lapse puts data of Thrillophilia's registered users at risk Updated : October 21, 2020 05:06 PM IST The security flaw in Thrillophilia API would allow an attacker to fetch sensitive user data of any registered user bypassing their email address in the cURL request. In the case of a data breach, the sensitive data of 2 million registered customers would have been at stake. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.