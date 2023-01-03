The second phase will play host to over 90 participants from all across the country. On display will be saris from various parts of India

The second phase of the sari festival Viraasat begins today. Organised by the Ministry of Textiles, the event will be held in Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi, till January 17. The celebration is being organised to raise awareness about the traditional handmade saris produced in the country. The exhibition will be open to all between 11 am to 8 pm.

The festival will host over 90 participants from across the country. On display will be saris including Tie and Dye, Chikan embroidered Saris, Hand Block Saris, Kalamkari printed Saris, Ajrakh, Kantha and Phulkari. These will be exclusive handloom Jamdani, Ikat, Pochampally, Banaras Brocade, Tussar Silk (Champa), Baluchari, Bhagalpuri Sik, Tangail, Chanderi, Lalitpuri, Patola, Paithani saris and more. The festival will also feature handloom saris like Tanchoi, Jangla, Kota Doria, Cutwork, Maheshwari, Bhujodi, Santipuri, and Bomkai among others.

Other activities include live loom demonstrations, workshops and talks on sari and sustainability and performances of famous folk dances found in India.

The first phase of the event started on December 16, 2022, and it was on till December 30, 2022. The event saw participation from 70 stakeholders.

The Viraasat events hope to improve the strength of India’s handloom sector, which had suffered considerably during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The sector is one of the key employers in India, especially for women. The event will focus on traditional sari-making in the country.