Man shares photo of massive paperwork for Schengen Visa, Twitter is baffled

A Twitter user named Saptarshi Prakash posted a picture of bundles of documents required for a Schengen visa and it has gone viral. The volume of papers looked like a book.
Applying for a tourist visa to one of the most developed countries of the world. This is amount of paper I m supposed to carry to prove that I have the money to stay there and come back 🙃 pic.twitter.com/QInMzzJzsV— Saptarshi Prakash (@saptarshipr) August 6, 2022
It's not bank statement alone.Bank statement3 years of ITRPayslipsAnd tons of other things.Sure, it includes those Swiggy transactions as well 😅 I wonder when they will make it digital.— Saptarshi Prakash (@saptarshipr) August 6, 2022
I remember applying for US business Visa and docs I had to carry were ITR of last three years, current offer letter, recommendation letter, old employment docs, bank statements, passport, adhar, flight tickets, PAN etc.Still they refused, as per them I might not come back 😂— Rahul Thakur (@RahulThakurHack) August 7, 2022
Power of Indian passport. My Schengen visa got rejected couple of months back even after submitting all of this.— Vysak A S (@VysakAS) August 7, 2022
This is just one of the reasons why i prefer to have luxury experiences in India itself. (Too tiresome for the entire visa process,jetlag, immigration lines at airports,etc)— Munawar Alam (@munawaralamreal) August 6, 2022
I'm getting PTSD looking at this 🥲— Darshan Gajara (@WeirdoWizard) August 6, 2022