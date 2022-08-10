Man shares photo of massive paperwork for Schengen Visa, Twitter is baffled

By CNBCTV18.COM

The massive paperwork required to receive a tourist visa to a few countries could be frustrating at times. Now, a user on Twitter has shared the paperwork needed to get a Schengen visa and the sheer volume of the papers has left everyone baffled.

A Twitter user named Saptarshi Prakash posted a picture of bundles of documents required for a Schengen visa and it has gone viral. The volume of papers looked like a book. His profile describes him as Director of Design at food delivery giant Swiggy. The picture of the documents shared look like no mere paperwork but years of financial records. As described in the post, these volumes of attested documents are for Saptarshi’s Visa for the Schengen area. Twitter users were shocked by the sheer amount of paperwork, as seen in the photo.

Applying for a tourist visa to one of the most developed countries of the world. This is amount of paper I m supposed to carry to prove that I have the money to stay there and come back 🙃 pic.twitter.com/QInMzzJzsV — Saptarshi Prakash (@saptarshipr) August 6, 2022

A Schengen visa is a requirement for travel to the European Union passport-free zone, which covers most of the EU member countries including, France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Denmark and Belgium among others.

Netizens were shocked seeing the volume of paperwork, which looks like a Ph.D. thesis. One user commented that it looks like a bank statement and all the UPI transactions made on Swiggy. Saptarshi then clarified that it was not just bank statements, but much more.

It's not bank statement alone.Bank statement3 years of ITRPayslipsAnd tons of other things. Sure, it includes those Swiggy transactions as well 😅 I wonder when they will make it digital.— Saptarshi Prakash (@saptarshipr) August 6, 2022

Others shared their own traumatic experiences of going through the same process.

I remember applying for US business Visa and docs I had to carry were ITR of last three years, current offer letter, recommendation letter, old employment docs, bank statements, passport, adhar, flight tickets, PAN etc.Still they refused, as per them I might not come back 😂 — Rahul Thakur (@RahulThakurHack) August 7, 2022

A few users also mentioned that even after going through all the pain, it wasn’t worth anything for them. Many failed to even receive the visa despite the cumbersome process.

Power of Indian passport. My Schengen visa got rejected couple of months back even after submitting all of this. — Vysak A S (@VysakAS) August 7, 2022

Others simply found more reasons to stay in India and explore the country.

This is just one of the reasons why i prefer to have luxury experiences in India itself. (Too tiresome for the entire visa process,jetlag, immigration lines at airports,etc) — Munawar Alam (@munawaralamreal) August 6, 2022

For a section of users, the photo of the paperwork triggered post-traumatic stress disorder as they also faced similar issues while visiting other countries.

I'm getting PTSD looking at this 🥲 — Darshan Gajara (@WeirdoWizard) August 6, 2022

A few users also took a dig at the paperwork needed for the Schengen visa. One user termed the pile of papers as "Nice pillow" while another one wrote "it’s hilarious that we’ve to show paperwork that we have the money now, that we’ve had the money since the last 6 months, and that we’ll continue to have the money during the trip so we can spend it there".

The Schengen area comprises 26 countries in the European Union. With one Schengen visa anyone can virtually travel anywhere in these 26 countries.

The Schengen area essentially functions as a single jurisdiction for international travel purposes, with a common visa policy. The area was named Schengen after the after the 1985 Schengen Agreement signed in Schengen, Luxembourg. Schengen visas are issued only for a short duration of 90 to 180 days.

These documents shared by Saptarshi are to prove that he has the financial ability to stay there.