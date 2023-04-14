External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Mozambique from April 13 to 15.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a ride in a 'Made in India' train in the capital city of Maputo during his official visit to Mozambique on Thursday. The minister shared a video of the trip on Twitter.

“Took a ride in a ‘Made in India’ train from Maputo to Machava with Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala. Appreciate CMD RITES Rahul Mithal joining us on the journey,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Mozambique from April 13 to 15. The External Affairs Minister was welcomed in Mozambique by Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Manuel Jose Goncalves and also met with Esperança Bias, President of the Assembly of the Republic.

The topics of discussion included counter-terrorism, disaster resilience, and green growth, with Jaishankar reiterating India's support for Mozambique's sustainable development.

Jaishankar also held a press conference from the train. He tweeted, “A novel experience: conducting a Press Conference in a moving train.”

During a press conference, Jaishankar answered questions about whether the BRICS alliance is looking at trading in its own currencies. He stated that trade settlement is something different countries are discussing and not something that is being discussed within the BRICS alliance, news agency ANI reported.

The External Affairs Minister also paid a visit to the Shree Vishvambhar Mahadev Mandir in the capital city of Maputo and addressed a gathering at a reception that the High Commissioner hosted.

He emphasised that India speaks not only for itself but for the Global South, and spoke about the transformational changes happening in an Aatmanirbhar Bharat that is putting India on a different trajectory.

The 'Make in India' initiative was launched by the Government of India in 2014 to encourage domestic and foreign companies to manufacture their products in India. The initiative aims to transform India into a global manufacturing hub and create job opportunities for the country's rapidly growing workforce.