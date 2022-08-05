    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    travel News

    Russia hosts Arctic hunting sports-cum-tourism fest in the middle of Ukraine war

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The Bering Strait International Festival, which celebrates the age-old way of life of Arctic sea mammal hunters, is on till August 7. It offers, among other things, whale meat over open fire. Besides tradition and sports, the festival also has an eye on boosting Arctic tourism, with travel bloggers in attendance.

    Russia, which only a few months ago started a war in neighbouring Ukraine, is hosting the Bering Strait International Festival in Chukotka till August 7. It is part of the main events planned under the country’s chairmanship of the Arctic Council from 2021 to 2023. The other members of the said council are markedly absent.

    The Arctic Council

    The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental forum that promotes cooperation in the Arctic. Eight countries — Canada, The United States, Denmark, the Russian Federation, Iceland, Finland, Norway and Sweden — are members of the council.

    However, in the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the other members had in March put out a statement saying their representatives would not travel to Russia for the council’s meeting. Even the council’s official website says, “The Arctic Council is pausing all official meetings of the Council and its subsidiary bodies until further notice.”

    What is the festival all about?

    The festival lets the participants experience the way of life and age-old culture of the Bering Strait sea mammal hunters.

    According to the festival’s website, the participants can cross the Bering Strait to Alaska in their own vessel or by working with the festival’s team at the base camp, which will also have whale meat cooking over open fire, skin boat races, etc.

    “You head to sea from the launch pad at base camp, then cross the strait 86 km to our receive pad in Alaska,” the website stated, adding that all sailors, explorers, sea mammal hunters and sportspersons are welcome.

    However, the Arctic Council Russian chairmanship’s official website stated that the expedition will conclude at Cape Dezhnev, where the members will post the festival’s flag. It is the farthest eastern mainland point of Eurasia.

    Apart from the expedition, the festival — which is being organised by the Roscongress Foundation, Russian Tourism Agency and the government of the Chukotka autonomous district — includes activities of the Arctic travellers’ business forum as well as the Bering Games sports competition.

    Other events include traditional canoes for the Beringia Regatta of Sea Hunters as well as special programmes dedicated to the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, which is celebrated on August 9.

    Who all are attending?

    For the business forum, the festival is hosting hospitality experts and professional tour operators from across the Russian Arctic. The participants will discuss best practices in hosting Arctic travel, key industry trends and successful cases of promoting the Far North regions.

    Discussions will also be held on sustainable development of tourism in Arctic, among others. During one of the discussions, renowned travel bloggers that have gone on over a dozen expeditions around the Arctic, Alexey Zhirukhin, Bogdan Bulychev, Stanislav Koryakin and Albert Sokolov, will also meet the participants and talk about their experiences.

    For the sports programme, representatives from the indigenous peoples in the Arctic, will be participating in the Bering Games.

    The expedition around Chukotka aims to highlight tourist attractions in the region.

    Arctic Russia Russia-Ukraine crisis

