Route, trains and travel rime: All you need to know about Delhi-Meerut RapidX train

India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), RapidX, is likely to be operational as soon as this month. The priority section of the RRTS, covering Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, is expected to be operational next month, according to reports.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said that one section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is expected to be inaugurated in the first week of June.

Once operational, the RRTS corridor is expected to cut down the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to around 55 minutes, which currently takes three to four hours by road.

Route

The 82-km long route of the RRTS will have 24 stations including Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Muradnagar, Modinagar South, Modinagar North, Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram.

The 17-km long priority section will have four stations— Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duha.

The RRTS is expected to cater to about 8,00,000 passengers daily.

Features of the trains

The state-of-the-art coaches for the RRTS trains have been manufactured at Alstom’s factory in Savli, Gujarat, under the Make-in-India initiative of the Central government.

The fully air-conditioned trains will carry six coaches at first, which may go up to nine if necessary. A normal six-coach train will transport 450 passengers at a time.

One coach will be a premium coach and one would be reserved for women passengers.

The coaches will feature 2x2 transverse cushioned seating, onboard WiFi, laptop and mobile charging facility at every seat.

CCTV cameras, auto control ambient lighting system, and dynamic route maps will also be available in the coaches.

Other features include Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning systems (HVAC), as per the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The trains will also be equipped with fire and smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and door indicators, and wheelchair and stretcher space for easy onboarding and deboarding.

The trains will come with a public announcement and display system, infotainment, and emergency communication facilities.

The state-of-the-art coaches will come with automatic plug-in type wide doors which will minimise air friction and noise.

Train attendant

RAPIDX train services will have a dedicated train attendant for acquainting the commuters with the facilities available in the train and ensuring their safe and secure commute.

The RAPIDX train attendant will be at the premium coach and provide information on the facilities and emergency systems onboard. The attendant will also assist the aged, sick and specially-abled commuters.

Budget

The Government of India had allocated a budget of Rs 3,596 crore for the RRTS project in the Union Budget 2023.

Timeline

The NCRTC has a target to commission the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor by 2025.

However, it will operationalise a 17-km long Priority Section between Sahibabad and Duhai in 2023, which may likely begin operations later this month.