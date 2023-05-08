Route, trains and travel rime: All you need to know about Delhi-Meerut RapidX train

3 Min(s) Read
The NCRTC has a target to commission the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor by 2025. The Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor is expected to cut travel time between Delhi and Meerut to around 55 minutes.
India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), RapidX, is likely to be operational as soon as this month. The priority section of the RRTS, covering Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, is expected to be operational next month, according to reports.
On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said that one section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is expected to be inaugurated in the first week of June.
देश की पहली रैपिड रेल दिल्ली से गाजियाबाद, हापुड़ होते हुए मेरठ को जोड़ेगी... pic.twitter.com/3DYZ40cm7u— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 5, 2023
Once operational, the RRTS corridor is expected to cut down the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to around 55 minutes, which currently takes three to four hours by road.