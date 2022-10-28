Immerse into your spiritual side at these Breathwork and Yoga Retreat destinations in India

By Sanhita Baruah

Mini If you have wanted to explore the depths of spirituality in a serene spot, but postponed it for a different time, wait no more. Here's a look at the top 3 breathwork and yoga retreat destinations in India.

Ambitious goals, long working hours and almost no meaningful recreation has left most of us on the brink of burnout. If you have wanted to explore the depths of spirituality in a serene spot, but postponed it for a different time, wait no more.

This article talks about the top 3 breathwork and yoga retreat destinations in India.

Rishikesh

A land of the gods, surrounded by the Himalayas and blessed by Ma Ganga, Rishikesh is one of the best places to go on a breathwork retreat. Ashrams (spiritual centres) like Akhanda Yoga offer a holistic package that covers the basics of Hatha Yoga, basic asanas that help in relaxing and delves deep into Pranayama (breathwork). These retreats usually start with the travellers arriving at the destination by air or rail or bus.

Once they acclimatise to the surroundings, their daily routine starts. The day starts with a refreshing aasana session, followed by a light, yet filling breakfast. The instructors facilitate a more focused and advanced asana session, followed by guided meditation and breathwork. After a break for lunch, time is allotted for self-reflection and practice of the asanas learnt. The evenings are majorly for deep meditation, and physical exercises to unwind, with a quiet and healthy dinner that evokes thoughts on the connection between the mind and body.

To add flavour to the routine, some ashrams arrange for excursions once a week, preferably to a holy centre or to the foothills of the Himalayas, to experience the aura of the place. Holy ceremonies (pujas) are conducted with the traveller/devotees witnessing them, chanting powerful mantras and indulging in a deep, vibrant spiritual experience.

If you are a person who finds deep meaning amidst the hills, the retreat to Rishikesh is a must-have.

Goa

On the other hand, if you find peace in the sound of waves crashing the shore, in their highs and ebbs, then you must book a visit to Goa for a yoga retreat. Following a similar daily routine as the Rishikesh retreat, you can go on 7/14 day packages to Goa. You can witness the influx of devotees from different cultures. Yoga and breathwork have a profound impact on a person, added with the refreshing winds from the sea, you are sure to have a deep spiritual cleanse in the city.

Pondicherry

The sea town is famous for its yoga retreat clubbed with the surf and/or, naturopathy, fetching amazing results for its devotees/travellers. They offer a holistic experience involving various techniques of naturopathy and yoga.

Also Read: Here is a look at the 12 Blue Flag beaches in India

There are 14 days packages you can choose from. Qualified and trained professionals offer you guided meditation, counselling, deep therapy sessions, and 3 hours of yoga classes per day, followed by mud therapy, aromatherapy and acupuncture to take you to the next stage of your healing journey. Offering both physical and spiritual healing and mind and body orientation, this is a perfect choice for people who look for a variety to go with yoga.

For more adventure seekers, yoga combined with surfing makes a perfect getaway that builds increased awareness of mind and body, makes you feel the beautiful synchrony and invites you to harness the power of a strong connection. They offer a 6-day package involving beach yoga, daily guided surf sessions, meditation, deep breathwork, chanting, and short trips in and around Pondicherry. The combination of activities taps into your inner power, makes you aware of its beauty, and gives you the relief you have always wanted.