Participating in extreme tourism is a deeply personal decision, requiring careful consideration of the associated risks and rewards. The Titan submersible and other extreme tourism activities offer unparalleled experiences, but potential participants must assess their fitness levels, budgetary constraints, and safety concerns. Read on toi know more.

The tragic Titan submersible incident, where five people died onboard the submersible while taking a dive to the wreckage of the Titanic has raised concerns on the risks ultra-rich individuals are willing to take to get their adrenalin pumping. As extreme tourism is getting popular by the day, millionaires are looking to indulge in extreme tourism like travel in space, wingsuit flying, skydiving, whitewater rafting, among others.

Although there are many reasons why people are drawn to extreme tourism, there is always the possibility of injury or death. But for those who are willing to take the risk, the rewards can be great.