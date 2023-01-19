Republic Day 2023: Check Traffic, Airline, Railway advisory and restrictions

In view of the Republic Day celebrations and rehearsals in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police, Indian Railways, and Delhi Metro have issued advisories while restrictions on air travel have been notified on various dates.

Preparations for the 74th Republic Day celebrations are in full swing with rehearsals taking place through this week. The rehearsals are slated for January 20 and 21, and the Delhi Traffic Police, Railways, and Delhi Metro have issued advisories while restrictions on air travel have been notified on various dates.

Traffic advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic guidelines for January 20 and 21 and alternative routes to avoid congestion during the Republic Day parade rehearsals.

As per the advisory, the Kartavyapath-Rafi Marg Crossing, Kartavyapath-Janpath Crossing, Kartavyapath-Mansingh Road Crossing and Kartavya Path-C-Hexagon will see restrictions from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm on January 20 and 21.

The advisory suggested commuters take the Ring Road, ie Sarai Kale Khan- IP Flyover-Rajghat, Lajpat Rai Marg-Mathura Road- Bhairon Road-Ring Road and Prithvi Raj Road-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Mathura Road-Bhairon Road-Ring Road for travellers on the north to south Delhi route.

For the east-to-west Delhi route and vice versa, commuters are suggested to use the Ring Road-Bhairon Road- Mathura Road - Subramaniam Bharti Marg - Rajesh Pilot Marg- Prithvi Raj Road-Safdarjung Road - Kemal Ataturk Marg - Panchsheel Marg - Simon Bolivar Marg - Upper Ridge Road or Vande Mataram Marg.

Those going from east to southwest Delhi can take the Ring Road - Vande Mataram Marg route.

People travelling from south Delhi to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat are advised to use the Mother Teresa Crescent-Park Street-Mandir Marg/Baba Kharak Singh Marg route.

Railway advisory

Due to the Republic Day celebrations and the full dress rehearsal of the event, train services of all four railway stations in Delhi -- New Delhi, Old Delhi, Sarai Rohilla and Hazrat Nizamuddin -- will be disrupted on January 23 and 26.

The routes of many trains operating from these stations will be changed while several trains will run intermittently on the way.

Train number 04444- New Delhi-Ghaziabad Mail Express Special and Train number 14315- Bareilly-New Delhi Intercity Express operating from New Delhi will be diverted to run via New Delhi-Delhi Junction-Delhi Shahdara-Sahibabad on January 23 and 26, as per a Prabhat Khabar report.

While other trains including train number 12877 Ranchi-New Delhi Garib Rath, Train number 20839 Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Special, Train number 12033 Kanpur-New Delhi Shatabdi, Train number 12581 Banaras-New Delhi Super-Fast will run intermittently on the way.

Metro advisory

The DMRC tweeted that boarding metro trains may take longer than usual due to enhanced security and frisking measures ahead of Republic Day.

Meanwhile, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has announced that it will provide free smart cards to passengers for the Aqua line from January 26 to February 4 to commemorate Republic Day.

Air travel advisory

Airspace restrictions have been put in place in Delhi for a period of eight days this month in view of the Republic Day preparations and celebrations.

There will be airspace curbs from January 19 to 24 and on January 26 and 29 according to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).

Restrictions will be in place daily from 10:00 hours to 13:15 hours between January 19 and 24.

During this period, non-scheduled flights of airlines and chartered flights will not be allowed to take off or land at the Delhi airport. However, scheduled flights will not be impacted by these restrictions.

Some users reported that their flights have been cancelled in lieu of the Republic Day celebrations.

Travellers are advised to check their flight status beforehand.