Reducing US visa wait times as India is top priority, say officials

US visa wait time has dropped to nearly 700 days in February from 1,000 days in January. Officials on February 21 said India was the "number one priority" for the United States and that there had been about a 36 percent jump in visa processing across the country.

Reflecting on the inordinate delays in the issuance of US visas and getting appointments for them, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services in the Bureau of Consular Affairs Julie Stufft said, "We are absolutely committed to getting out of this situation. Anyone in India seeking a visa appointment or visa has to wait because — that's not certainly our ideal."

Stufft also announced that come fall, the US will start the visa stamping programme domestically within the US for visa renewals, including H-1 and L-1. Visa. The Department of State representative said that initiatives are in place to speed up domestic visa revalidation in certain categories on a pilot basis, news agency ANI reported.

Stufft’s remark comes days after the US Embassy in India announced that Indians who are travelling abroad can get a visa appointment at the US Embassy or consulate of their destination.

The officials also said that the department was also expanding its interview waiver process for some temporary workers, students and academic exchange visitors. "All the non-visitor time or student-visa have very very low wait times and that's really key. Our H-1B and F student's wait time were just as high almost six months ago and so we brought down the wait time," Stufft said.

The officials said Indian applicants who happen to be travelling for business to another country can go and apply for a US visa . Citing the example of countries like Thailand and Germany Sufft noted, "We've also opened up other missions and this is actually unprecedented. We've asked other US embassies to take on India visa applicants specifically if they choose to travel there."

Meanwhile, Deputy Assistant Secretary for India, Nancy Jackson said that people-to-people is the most important relationship between the US and India. "People-to-people ties between our two nations are really the bedrock of what is one of the most consequential relationships in the world and that is the India-US relationship. And we can't underscore that enough and so addressing the view wait time that we were facing is critical. Not only to maintain these people-to-people ties but also to expand in that space.”

Earlier on January 21, the US Mission in India launched the first in a series of special Saturday interview days to reduce wait times for first-time visa applicants. The US Embassy in New Delhi and Consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad now all opened consular operations on Saturday to accommodate applicants who require in-person visa interviews.

