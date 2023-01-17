The show is being held in both Hindi and English at the fort’s Naubat Khana, Deewan-e-Aam and Deewan-e-Khas. Seating arrangements allow for 700 viewers to see the show in one sitting
The iconic light and sound show at the Red Fort will be opening to the public today after being inaugurated last week by Home Minister Amit Shah. The show is being held after a gap of five years. The revamped light and sound show titled ‘Jai Hind’ is a dramatic retelling of India’s story from ancient history to the modern day.
“Beautifully conceptualized, scripted and executed, this approximately hour-long show is a one-of-its-kind visual and cultural treat highlighting India's rich history and heritage to newer generations through interactive techniques,” the ministry said in a statement ahead of the show’s launch.
The show is divided into three parts and runs for 60 minutes. The show will have dance performances, puppetry, live-action films, plays and performance art from actors, projection mapping, and light and immersive sound. The show will highlight key moments from India’s history like the rise of the Marathas, the decline of the Mughal Empire, the rise of the British East India Company the Revolt of 1857, the formation of the Indian National Army and the INA trials, and the fight for Independence. The final part of the show will see freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and others being projected on the walls of the fort and finally culminate in a portrait sequence of all Indian prime ministers.
Jai Hind - The much awaited sound and light extravaganza starts today. Limited seats only.Book your tickets now - https://t.co/8roOM46gHt@MyDalmiaCement @DalmiaBharat @Dalmia_DBF @HippoStores#RedFort #RedFortIndia #JaiHindAtRedFort #SoundAndLightShow pic.twitter.com/kNvJYs0JxK— Red Fort India (@Redfortindia_) January 17, 2023
The show is being held in both Hindi and English at the fort’s Naubat Khana, Deewan-e-Aam and Deewan-e-Khas. Seating arrangements allow for 700 viewers to see the show in one sitting. The shows are held in the evening and plays are held at 5 pm. Tickets can be bought at the venue and online.
First Published: Jan 17, 2023 1:53 PM IST
