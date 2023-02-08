India to open UPI payments for foreign tourists, starting at airpots for those from G20 nations

UPI allows users to link their bank accounts to related apps such as Paytm, PhonePay, and Google Pay, among others, to make merchant payments and fund transfers.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to allow foreign tourists to make merchant payments while in India via United Payments Interface (UPI). The system allows users to link their bank accounts to related apps such as Paytm, PhonePay, and Google Pay, among others, to make merchant payments and fund transfers.

"Initially, tourists from G20 nations, arriving at select international airports, would be allowed to use this facility," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) measures on Wednesday, February 8.

Das said UPI had become an ubiquitous payment instrument for retail electronic payments in India. "An enhancement has recently been made to provide UPI access to non-resident Indians who have international mobile numbers linked to their NRE / NRO accounts. It is now proposed to permit all inbound travellers to India also to access UPI for their merchant payments (P2M) while they are in the country," he said.

Das said going forward, this facility would be enabled across all other entry points in the country. He added that operational instructions would be issued shortly.

Last month, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) asked the UPI ecosystem to allow users from some countries with non-resident account types like non-resident external (NRE) and non-resident ordinary (NRO) accounts with international mobile numbers to transact through UPI. In simple words, this means that non-resident Indians (NRIs) can now make payments in UPI without having to get an Indian mobile number.

An NRE account is a bank account opened in India in the name of an NRI, to park his foreign earnings whereas, an NRO account is a bank account opened in India in the name of an NRI to manage the income earned by him/her in India. These incomes include rent, dividend, pension, interest, etc.

Meanwhile, the RBI hiked the key benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent, citing sticky core inflation. This is the sixth time the interest rate has been hiked by the RBI since May last year, taking the total quantum of the hike to 250 basis points.

For all the action from RBI Monetary Policy LIVE, click here