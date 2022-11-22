Rashtrapati Bhavan to open 5 days a week for public viewing; visitors need to book tickets, slots online

From December, guided tours of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available from Wednesday to Sunday, except on gazetted holidays, in five time slots of one hour each. These will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm

Come December 1, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for public viewing for five days a week. Visitors are required to book their visits to the official residence of the President through the website https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx . Bookings will be confirmed through email or text message.

Indian citizens will have to show valid photo ID cards to enter the premises. Foreigners will have to request permission for visit along with photocopies of their passports. They will have to show the original passport for identification on the day of the visit, instructions issued by the President’s secretary said.

The guided tours of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available from Wednesday to Sunday, except on gazetted holidays, in five-time slots of one hour each. These will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm, an official release said.

A maximum of 30 visitors will be allowed in each slot.

ALSO READ:

Visitors will be able to see the main building as well as the library during the tour.

Apart from the Rashtrapati Bhavan tour, those interested can visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which includes stables and showcases artefacts, between Tuesday and Sunday except on gazetted holidays, the release said.

Earlier, visits to the home of the president of the world’s largest democracy official residence were limited to only two days.

“Since COVID-19 abated, visits to the Rashtrapati Bhavan were restricted to just two days for the public. The move (to increase the number of days) is to make the president’s official residence more accessible to the public and to allow access to it also on weekdays,” Hindustan Times quoted a spokesperson for the President as saying.

Earlier this year, Rashtrapati Bhavan was closed due to the surge in COVID-19 infections from January 1 to March 4.

Visitors will be charged a registration fee of Rs 50. Those coming in groups of 30 will be charged Rs 1,200 per visit. Children below the age of eight can visit for free.

On Saturdays, between 8 am and 9 am, visitors will be able to view the Change of Guard Ceremony at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Those who are unwell have been asked to avoid visiting the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

ALSO READ: Rashtrapati Bhavan to reopen for public from February 6