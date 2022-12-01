Rashtrapati Bhavan opens to public for 5 days a week from today: Check timings, how to get entry and other details

Built by architects Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, the Rashtrapati Bhavan is an H-shaped building, covering an area of 5 acres on a 330-acre estate. There are 340 rooms in the President’s house spread over four floors.

For those who love history and architecture, here's a golden opportunity to visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan. which is the official residence of the President of India. It will remain open for public viewing for five days a week from December 1.

Built by architects Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, the Rashtrapati Bhavan is an H-shaped building, covering an area of 5 acres on a 330-acre estate. There are 340 rooms in the President's house spread over four floors. The building has 2.5 km of corridors and 190 acre of garden area.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, visitors were allowed to tour the official residence of the president of world’s largest democracy only on two days.

Guided tours of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be conducted from Wednesday to Sunday. The President House will not be open to public on Gazetted holidays. Unlike the President's House, the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will remain open for public viewing for six days a week from Tuesdays to Sundays.

Timings

Visitors will be allowed to enter the premises in five time slots of one hour each. These are 10 am-11 am, 11 am-12 pm, 12 pm-1 pm, 2 pm-3 pm and 3 pm-4 pm, an official release said earlier. Each slot will have a maximum of 30 visitors.

On Saturdays, visitors can witness the Change of Guard Ceremony at the Forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan that will be conducted from 8 am to 9 am.

How to book

Visitors will have to pay a registration charge of Rs 50 per circuit. Those coming in a group of 30 visitors will be charged Rs 1,200 per visit. Children below the age of eight years can visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan for free. Registrations fees are non-transferable and non-refundable.