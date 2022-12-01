English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Hometravel News

Rashtrapati Bhavan opens to public for 5 days a week from today: Check timings, how to get entry and other details

Rashtrapati Bhavan opens to public for 5 days a week from today: Check timings, how to get entry and other details

Rashtrapati Bhavan opens to public for 5 days a week from today: Check timings, how to get entry and other details
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 1, 2022 12:20:47 PM IST (Updated)

Built by architects Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, the Rashtrapati Bhavan is an H-shaped building, covering an area of 5 acres on a 330-acre estate. There are 340 rooms in the President’s house spread over four floors.

For those who love history and architecture, here's a golden opportunity to visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan. which is the official residence of the President of India. It will remain open for public viewing for five days a week from December 1.

Recommended Articles

View All
China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

IST9 Min(s) Read

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

IST3 Min(s) Read

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

IST5 Min(s) Read

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

IST6 Min(s) Read

Built by architects Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, the Rashtrapati Bhavan is an H-shaped building, covering an area of 5 acres on a 330-acre estate. There are 340 rooms in the President's house spread over four floors. The building has 2.5 km of corridors and 190 acre of garden area.


Since the outbreak of COVID-19, visitors were allowed to tour the official residence of the president of world’s largest democracy only on two days.

Also read: 
Rashtrapati Bhavan to open 5 days a week for public viewing; visitors need to book tickets, slots online

"The move

Days

Guided tours of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be conducted from Wednesday to Sunday. The President House will not be open to public on Gazetted holidays. Unlike the President's House, the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will remain open for public viewing for six days a week from Tuesdays to Sundays.

Timings

Visitors will be allowed to enter the premises in five time slots of one hour each. These are 10 am-11 am, 11 am-12 pm, 12 pm-1 pm, 2 pm-3 pm and 3 pm-4 pm, an official release said earlier. Each slot will have a maximum of 30 visitors.

On Saturdays, visitors can witness the Change of Guard Ceremony at the Forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan that will be conducted from 8 am to 9 am.

How to book

Visitors will have to pay a registration charge of Rs 50 per circuit. Those coming in a group of 30 visitors will be charged Rs 1,200 per visit. Children below the age of eight years can visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan for free. Registrations fees are non-transferable and non-refundable.

Visitors can book their slots through the website https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx. Visitor bookings will be confirmed via email or text message.

(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Rashtrapati BhavanRashtrapati Bhawan Forecourt Ceremony

Previous Article

Explained: Why China has an objection to India-US military drills

Next Article

WB TET admit card 2022 released: Check how to download and other details

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng