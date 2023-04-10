Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar transforms into a gastronome's delight every year during Ramadan

Bhendi Bazar, one of Mumbai's oldest native marketplaces, is a busy destination for customers who come from all over the city for its uniqueness and availability of end-to-end needs of city inhabitants and craftsmen. The market is also known for its ethnic cuisine, model antiquities, and other cultural things. Markets have naturally evolved and are split, servicing many specialisations ranging from foam, leather, apparel, and religious artefacts to hardware, antiques, services, and so on.

Religious visitors from all over the world visit Mumbai to visit the famed Raudat Tahera and Saifee Mosque in Bhendi Bazar. Despite this, no big investments have been made in the neighbourhood or in markets that are gradually stagnating. Money is being drawn to more competitive areas in and around South Bombay.

The history of Bhendi Bazar is intricately related to that of this vibrant city. The story of Bhendi Bazar is one of several that contribute to the history of Mumbai becoming India's commercial metropolis. Bhendi Bazar was originally part of the inner-city neighbourhoods constructed to accommodate the housing demands of the personnel assisting trade and commerce activities in the port of Old Bombay, as Mumbai was known at the time. Because of the close proximity to the Crawford marketplace, traders were eager to settle in the surrounding areas.

Bhendi Bazar is the vernacular pronunciation of Behind the Bazaar. Businessmen from many communities, including Dawoodi Bohra, Memons, Gujaratis, Sindhis, Parsis, Katchis, and others, saw an opportunity due to its strategic position and went into Bhendi bazaar, selling anything from hardware and foam to apparel and antiques. People came from all over the city to buy and exchange precious objects at Bhendi Bazar and the neighbouring local marketplaces, notably the Chor Bazaar.

With the sole intention of creating a healthier and happier neighbourhood, the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) project is on its way to realising its people's dreams, allowing both commercial and residential lives to thrive to their fullest potential with high standards of living and holistic growth.

This ambitious redevelopment project includes 16.5 acre of land, over 250 existing buildings, 3,200 families, and 1,250 shops, all of which will be integrated into this cutting-edge sustainable development vision with new buildings, wide roads, modern infrastructure, open spaces, and highly visible, well-connected commercial areas. Mosques and religious structures are preserved and improved to maintain cultural linkages between the land and people.

The initiative is intended to address current and future socioeconomic requirements. The region is master planned utilising the "best principles" of urban planning to construct a development plan that might serve as a model for the entire city and other urban redevelopment initiatives around the country. SBUT's minimal criteria for developing this master plan included people, their needs, the welfare of the neighbourhood, and corporate interests, as well as an attractive design and urban concepts. To improve management and operation, the region has been split into nine sub-clusters. The majority of the property will be utilised to rehabilitate current tenants. The modern and Islamic architecture of the street buildings, along with arches, jallis, and lattice work throughout, offers a distinct character for this new neighbourhood.

The most popular sweet shop in Bhendi Bazar is Moayyad Mithaiwala's Shabbir's Tawakkal Sweets, which is famed for its jalebis and aflatoon. No party is complete without exchanging and serving delectable desserts. In fact, after a big lunch, every Indian household requires something sweet. Sweet stores sell a wide range of sweets manufactured from various components. Sweets shape many societies' traditions, culture, and even customs. This is why many sweet stores provide a variety of sweets to fulfil the requirements of Mumbai's different ethnicities. Shabbir Tawakkal Sweets is the location to go in Bhendi Bazar Mumbai if you want to order any particular sweets. This store employs skilled personnel to meet customer needs and preserve hygiene.

Fakhruddin Mithaiwala's Fakhri Farsan Mart is for individuals searching for fresh and crispy farsans. There are a variety of cuisines available here. Everything from kachori to khakhra to wafers, chewda, and sev is excellent. The store has a long history and is one of the greatest farsan shops in the neighbourhood.

Taj Ice Cream by Aamir Icecreamwala, which has stood the test of time in Bombay, requires no introduction and is one of the most well-known stores in the neighbourhood. They still make their ice cream by hand churning, which gives it a richer taste and creamier texture, staying loyal to its origins and institution. The seasonal fruity tastes, as well as the classic chocolate almond, are strong recommendations and people's favourites.

It’s a labour of love and every shop on the street has its own story. With its rich cultural traditions and delicious food making it a must-visit destination for both locals and tourists alike.