Railways to run summer special trains to Varanasi, Danapur, Gorakhpur from Maharashtra

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 19, 2023 6:07:26 PM IST (Updated)

The Pune-Gorakhpur special is scheduled to operate for a total of 18 trips, while the CSMT-Danapur and LTT-Varanasi routes are planned for two and four trips, respectively.

The Indian Railways has announced the introduction of several special trains to facilitate travel for passengers during the summer vacation season. The Central Railway has announced three sets of special trains from Pune and Mumbai to Gorakhpur and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar’s Danapur.

The Pune-Gorakhpur special is scheduled to operate for a total of 18 trips, while the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Danapur and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Varanasi special trains will operate for two and four trips, respectively.


The 01431 Pune-Gorakhpur Superfast Special will depart from Pune at 4.15 pm every Friday from April 21 to June 16, 2023, and arrive in Gorakhpur at 9 pm the following day. The 01432 Gorakhpur-Pune Special will depart from Gorakhpur every Saturday at 11.25 pm from April 22 to June 17, 2023, and reach Pune at 7.15 am on the third day.

Train Number 01117 CSMT-Danapur Special will leave CSMT at 11.25 am on April 20, 2023, and arrive in Danapur at 2 pm the following day. The 01118 Danapur-CSMT Special will leave Danapur at 7.30 pm on April 21, 2023, and arrive at CSMT at 3.50 am on the third day.

Finally, the 01101 LTT-Varanasi Special will leave LTT at 12.15 pm on May 2 and June 6, 2023, and arrive in Varanasi at 4 pm the following day. Train number 01102 Varanasi-LTT Special will leave at 6 pm on May 3 and June 7, 2023, and arrive at LTT at 11.55 pm the following day.

These special trains will provide relief to passengers who were earlier facing difficulty in getting confirmed train tickets due to heavy demand in the summer vacation season. The introduction of these special trains is expected to ease the rush and provide hassle-free travel for passengers travelling from Maharashtra to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ | Indian Railways revenue soars 25% in FY23 | All-time high for passenger earnings

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Apr 19, 2023 6:04 PM IST
