Indian Railways starts special train from Mumbai for Velankanni festival: Check full schedule here

The train will halt at 22 stations, and the booking for Velankanni-Bandra Terminus (Train No. 09042) will start on Friday, July 29.

The Indian Railways is going to launch a special train from Mumbai to Velankanni in Tamil Nadu to cater to the rush ahead of the Velankanni festival. The Western Railway has announced a pair of special trains between Bandra Terminus and Velankanni.

The special trains will halt at 22 stations in both directions, and the booking for Bandra Terminus – Velankanni Special (Train No. 09041) will start on Friday, July 29. The special train will have First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches. Once the booking window opens, passengers will be able to reserve their seats by visiting ticket counters or by using the IRCTC website.

The festival at Velankanni will be held for ten days from August 29 to September 8 this year. The train services will begin from Bandra Terminus on August 27.

Train timing and stoppages

According to the schedule released by the Western Railway, Train No 09041 Bandra Terminus-Velankanni Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Sunday, August 27 at 9:20 PM and reach Velankanni on Tuesday, August 29 at 08.30 AM.

Train No. 09042 Velankanni-Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Velankanni on Wednesday, August 30 at 12.30 AM and will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 1.40 PM on Thursday, August 31.

The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Solapur, Wadi, Raichur, Guntakal, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellore Cantt., Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.

Last month, the Western Railway (WR) extended the trips of seven pairs of special trains on special fares.

"WR has extended the trips of seven pairs of Special Trains on Special fares." Booking of extended trips of Train Nos. 09051, 09456, 09455, 09093, and 09067 are open, while Train Nos. 09207, 09208, 09091, 09435 and 09436 will open on July 1, 2023, at PRS counters and the IRCTC website,” Western Railway said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, local train services in Mumbai have been disrupted due to heavy rain in the last few days. Most of the local trains were cancelled or running late due to waterlogging on tracks at several places. Last week, more than 100 suburban trains were cancelled and some reportedly got delayed due to widespread rain in several parts of the city.